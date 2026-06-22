CRED founder Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp after Meta-led funding round

Kunal Shah will join Meta's global leadership team while retaining his personal shareholding in Bengaluru-based CRED, according to a company statement. (Insta/Kunal Shah)

Fintech platform CRED on Monday said it will raise Rs 8,550 crore (about $900 million) in a funding round led by Meta, a deal that will see founder Kunal Shah step down as chief executive officer and move to the social media giant to lead WhatsApp globally.

Shah will join Meta’s global leadership team while retaining his personal shareholding in Bengaluru-based CRED, according to a company statement.

Announcing the move on X, Shah said he would be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp and described the messaging platform’s future growth potential as significant. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Shah’s experience in building CRED into a major technology company would help him lead the world’s largest messaging service.