Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian. (File) Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian. (File)

Boeing won An economic relief package to fight the COVID-19 crisis will come any time soon, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Thursday and indicated that borrowing of around $60 billion to fund the rising fiscal deficit can theoretically be through listing government bonds on the global bond indices.

In an interview to India Today, he said: “About $4 trillion of money tracks these (global) bond indices. India is expected to get a weight of around 1.5-3 per cent. Even if you take 1.5 per cent, that translates into $60 billion.”

“I recognise that this money can’t come immediately but may come later half of the year or next year. But that gives us the opportunity to structure the borrowing plan in terms of maturity etc to be able to finance the deficit and also do it in a way that the cost of borrowing doesn’t become very large,” he added.

In March, the RBI announced the opening up of key government securities to full foreign investment in a bid to find a place in global bond indices. The Centre had budgeted gross market borrowing of Rs 7.8 lakh crore for FY21 and had recently announced plan to borrow 62.6 per cent of it in the first half itself. However, its plans have gone haywires due to the virus crisis. The economy could grow at 1.5-2 per cent in FY21, with a contraction in the first half. This will be followed by a V-shaped recovery, he said. —FE

