Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed new Chief Economic Adviser

Krishnamurthy Subramanian was on Friday appointed as the new Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) for a period of three years.

Advertising

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved for the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post of Chief Economic Adviser,” said a government notification.

The post of CEA had been lying vacant since Arvind Subramanian stepped down after a four-year stint earlier this year.

Dr.Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. & ED (CAF), ISB ,Hyderabad has been appointed to the post of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) for a period of 3 years w.e.f. the date of his assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 7, 2018

Krishnamurthy obtained his MBA and PhD in Financial Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business under the advice of Professor Luigi Zingales and Professor Raghuram Rajan

His services on the expert committees on Corporate Governance for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and on Governance of Banks for The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have established him as one of the chief architects of corporate governance and banking reforms in India.

Advertising

He served as a member of SEBI’s Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research. As part of his corporate policy work, he served on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the first bank to be licensed after independence in eastern India, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.

He has also worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York and has also served in a management role at ICICI Ltd.