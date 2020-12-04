From Roshni Nadar Malhotra to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: Here’s a look at the wealthiest Indian businesswomen

From left: Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of IT major HCL Technologies, topped the list of the richest women in the country with a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore, according to Hurun India and Kotak Wealth Management’s ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women’ report released on Thursday.

The list is based on the net worth of women as on September 30, 2020. “The 2020 edition of the report focuses exclusively on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals,” the organisation said in its statement.

We take a look at the top-10 richest businesswomen in India:

1. Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the only child of HCL’s founder and billionaire industrialist Shiv Nadar. In July this year, she was elected as the chairperson of HCL Tech after her father stepped down from the role. As per the Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2020 list, she is the most successful woman having a total wealth of Rs 54,850 crore.

She is also the CEO and Executive Director of HCL Corporation, the holding company that controls HCL Tech and HCL Infosystems. Roshni graduated with a degree in Communications from Northwestern University and completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. Prior to joining HCL, she has worked at Sky News UK and CNN America as a news producer.

2. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder and managing director of Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical firm Biocon. According to the report, her wealth is estimated at Rs 36,600 crore. She also sits on the board of Infosys. Shaw is the first woman business leader from India to sign the Giving Pledge.

3. Leena Gandhi Tewari

Leena Gandhi Tewari is the chairperson of USV, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm. Her wealth is estimated to be Rs 21,340 crore. Founded in 1961 by her grandfather Vithal Gandhi in partnership with Revlon, USV earns around 80 per cent of its revenue from the domestic market.

4. Nilima Motaparti

Nilima Motaparti is the Director (Commercial) of pharma-major Divi’s Laboratories. She is estimated to own a wealth of Rs 18,620 crore, according to the report. Motaparti joined Divi’s Lab in 2012 and had over five years of international experience in material requirement, planning and financing before that.

5. Radha Vembu

Radha Vembu is the sister of Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and owns a majority stake in the Chennai-headquartered Zoho Corporation, a software development company. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 11,590 crore.

6. Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal is the CEO of cloud-networking company Arista Networks, which is presently valued at USD 16 billion. According to the report, her wealth is estimated to be at Rs 10,220 crore. Prior to Arista, she was a Senior Vice President at Cisco, responsible for a USD 10 billion business in the data centre, switching and services section.

7. Renu Munjal

Renu Munjal is the former Executive Director of Hero MotoCorp and current Managing Director of Hero FinCorp. She is wife of the late Raman Munjal and has an estimated wealth of Rs 8,690 crore.

8. Malika Chirayu Amin

Malika Chirayu Amin is the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Vadodara-based Alembic Pharmaceuticals. She has an estimated wealth of Rs 7,570 crore, according to the report.

9. Anu Aga & Meher Pudumjee

Anu Aga is the former chairperson of Pune-based engineering firm Thermax. She led the company from 1996 to 2004 till handing over the reins to her daughter Meher Pudumjee. They have an estimated total wealth of Rs 5,850 crore, according to the report.

10. Falguni Nayar & family

Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of Nykaa, the online store for cosmetics and beauty products. In April 2020, Nykaa entered the unicorn club and the Mumbai-based retailer was valued at USD 1.2 billion. Her wealth is estimated at Rs 5,410 crore, as per the report.

