‘Khan Market 24th most expensive retail location’

Delhi’s Khan Market has emerged as the most expensive retail location in India and has clinched the 24th position in global rankings as per the latest report released by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Khan Market, despite registering no change in rental values, moved up by four positions in the global rankings since 2016 on account of some key global markets facing devaluation in their rentals. Compared to peer markets in the APAC region, Khan Market was ranked at 11 while DLF Galeria in Gurugram and Linking Road in Mumbai are ranked 19 and 20 respectively in the APAC rankings.

Upper 5th Avenue in New York retained its top place, while Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay and London’s Bond Street were ranked 2nd and 3rd in the global ranking, respectively

The sample size

The survey takes into consideration over 400 retail locations globally across 66 countries for the annual survey.

Rental Growth (in India)

Connaught Place in New Delhi saw the highest year – on – year rental growth at 11%. Connaught Place, which had slipped from its previous superior retail destination status, saw renewed interest from retailers across categories. The location has gone through a reinvention in the last few years, with the metro construction being completed and making it easily accessible from across the city

Park Street and Camac street in Kolkata were a part of the top twenty in India, due to high rental values, albeit they remained unchanged in one year. These traditional retail locations have been high on demand from brands that are either looking at entering or expanding in the city owing to excellent catchment and existing retailer profile.

