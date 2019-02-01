Kerala Budget: Elevated rail corridor among 25 flagship projects to rebuild flood-ravaged state

Twenty-five new developmental initiatives to rebuild flood-ravaged Kerala, livelihood projects and flood cess are some of the highlights of the Kerala budget for the next fiscal presented by finance minister Thomas Isaac in the state assembly on Thursday.

Among the 25 flagship projects, the government has announced elevated rail corridor from one end of the state to other, west coast water canal and packages for farmers of Wayanad and Kuttanad regions.

The minister said the state’s tax receipts is growing at 10 per cent as against the expenditure which is growing at the rate of 16 to 17 per cent. Kerala economy is facing the threat of severe decline.

There is a demand to cut expenditure, but that would be suicidal and would make the threat of economic slump a reality. The government expenditure has to be increased considerably to prevent the collapse of the state economy. The 25 new projects would help Kerala to surge ahead, he said.

The budget has set apart Rs 4,700 crore for livelihood development schemes. Accordingly, 10 crore jobs under MGNREGS would be created to ensure flow of Rs 2,500 crore to the accounts of the workers.

Besides, the budget allocation for women empowerment schemes has been doubled from Rs 760 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,420 crore next fiscal. As many as 65,000 neighbourhood groups of women would be given credit to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore at the rate of 4 per cent interest.

Among the 25 developmental projects, the government announced tax incentives for electric vehicles with a mission to take the number of electric vehicles to 10 lakh by 2022. Hunger-free Kerala would be implemented with the help of voluntary organisations. Under this project, free supply of food would be ensured to the needy. The project, launched in Alappuzha on a pilot basis, would be rolled out across the state.

As many as 10,000 SC/ST youths would be given placement training to equip themselves for taking up jobs in corporate firms, without out the prop of job reservation. This is meant to ensure participation of scheduled caste and tribals in modern job avenues.

The minister said the public education system in Kerala has made giant strides in the last two years, which is demonstrated in the enrolment of 2.5 lakh students in government and aided schools from class one to ten in the last two years. These students have moved from unaided schools, both state and cbse syllabus, moved to government and aided schools. This shift has happened mainly because after the government provided modern infrastructure facilities at government and aided schools.

The budget has envisaged comprehensive health insurance coverage for 42 lakh families. The hospital bills of up to Rs 1 lakh of the insured persons would be met by insurance firms, while bills up to Rs 5 lakh would be directly settled by the state government. The government would pay the premium of the health insurance.

Considering the growing number of senior citizens, the budget has asked all local self governing bodies to set apart 5 per cent of their plan fund for the welfare and care of the aged.

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board would implement various projects, in highways, healthcare and education sectors, worth Rs 30,000 crore next fiscal.

Blunting the campaign that the state government was looting the revenue of Sabarimala temple, the budget has set apart Rs 730 crore for various development works at the shrine. Besides, the TDB would get a special assistance of Rs 100 to set off the loss of revenue in the recent pilgrim season, marked by protest over entry of young women entry at the temple.