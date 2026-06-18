Keki Mistry gets 3-month extension as HDFC Bank chairman, no word on law firms’ report

HDFC Bank on Thursday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a three-month extension of Keki Mistry’s tenure as interim part-time chairman, putting to rest market speculation about the appointment of a new chairman for the time being.

“We wish to inform you that pursuant to an application made by the bank to the RBI, the RBI vide its communication dated June 18, 2026, has granted approval for the extension of tenure of Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman of the bank for a further period of three months until September 18, 2026 or till appointment of a regular part-time chairman, whichever is earlier,” the bank said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, there were reports that the RBI was considering the names of five persons, including a former RBI deputy governor, for the chairman post.

The exchange filing did not mention about the independent legal review commissioned by the bank following the abrupt resignation of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty which was expected to be submitted this week. The report is expected to remove uncertainties surrounding the reappointment of Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan whose second tenure ends in October.

The findings, prepared by law firms Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co, along with an international law firm, were expected to be submitted to the board after nearly three months of review into concerns flagged by Chakraborty in his resignation letter.

On March 18, HDFC Bank part-time chairman and Independent Director Atanu Chakraborty resigned with immediate effect, saying that “certain happenings and practices within the bank are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics”.

The RBI then had okayed the appointment of Keki Mistry as the interim part-time chairman of the bank with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of 3 months. Mistry was vice-chairman of HDFC Ltd before its merger with HDFC Bank.

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Chakraborty, who was former finance secretary, joined the board of HDFC Bank in May 2021.

His tenure on the board saw momentous events like the merger of the bank with HDFC Ltd that created a conglomerate under the bank. This strategic initiative made HDFC Bank the second largest bank in the country.

“The benefits of merger are yet to fully fructify,” he said in the letter to the board.