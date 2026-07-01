June GST collections at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, import revenue jumps 35%

The government collected Rs 1.95 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) on a gross basis in June, up 13.9% from last year, buoyed by a 34.6% rise in tax revenue from imports – almost double the 19.1% increase seen in May. According to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, the June GST collections were only marginally higher than the Rs 1.94 lakh crore mopped-up in May.

GST collections had hit a record high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April.

In June, domestic revenue accounted for 69.2% – or Rs 1.35 lakh crore – of the gross GST collections as it rose 6.5% year-on-year, with the remaining 30.8% amounting to Rs 60,038 crore coming from imports.