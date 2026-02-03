Jumping hurdles: How India managed to diversify exports in the face of US tariffs

The India-US trade deal has finally fructified, with US tariffs coming down to 18% from 50% under the agreement reached on Monday. However, this came after significant challenges that pushed Indian exporters to diversify exports.

Indian exports suffered a decline in September and October due to the 50% tariffs that came into effect on August 27. However, overall exports in November jumped 19% as New Delhi’s exports to the US also jumped 22%, driven by products that are not part of the reciprocal tariffs.

Shipments in September — the first month to see the impact of 50% tariffs — showed that India goods managed to find markets elsewhere. Several trade deal negotiations which were stalled earlier also came back to prominence. New Delhi signed a trade deal with the EU, UK, Oman and also concluded the New Zealand deal while facing steep tariffs.