Joint House panel on data Bill gets another extension for report

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Personal Data Protection Bill was given another extension on Friday, till the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, to submit its final report. This is the second extension granted to the committee this year. Earlier in March, the JPC was given time till the Monsoon session to submit its report.

The JPC, which will now be headed by P P Chaudhary, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Pali constituency, will next meet on July 27 to hear the views of the stakeholders in connection with the examination of the subject ‘Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’ in the context of ‘Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021’.

It will again meet on July 28 to peruse the evidence being presented by officials from the IT Ministry, the Home Ministry and the Communications Ministry on citizens’ data security and privacy.

Constituted in December 2019, the 30-member panel has got extensions in March and September 2020 as well as February 2021. The JPC has had over 65 sittings to date in which officials from Ministries of IT, Law and Home Affairs, the Unique Identification Authority of India, among others have deposed on the Bill’s various aspects.