Joblessness at 10.3% in Oct-Dec 2020; more women unemployed than men

Unemployment rate in urban areas rose to 10.3 per cent in October-December 2020, following the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, from 7.8 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday showed.

Urban joblessness in July-September 2020 was recorded at 13.2 per cent, 20.8 per cent in April-June 2020, 9.1 per cent in January-March 2020, 7.8 per cent in October-December 2019, 8.4 per cent in July-September 2019 and 8.9 per cent in April-June 2019.

Urban unemployment in the age group 15-29 years was 24.9 per cent in October-December 2020, as against 19.2 per cent in October-December 2019 and 27.7 per cent in July-September 2020.

Female unemployment rate was at 13.1 per cent in October-December 2020, against 9.8 per cent in the year-ago period, but lower than 15.8 per cent in the previous quarter. For urban males, it was 9.5 per cent in October-December 2020, against 7.3 per cent in October-December 2019 and 12.6 per cent in July-September 2020.

As per the survey, labour force participation rate for all ages was 37.3 per cent in October-December 2020, margi ally higher than 37.2 per cent in the same period a year ago. It was 37.0 per cent in July-September 2020. Workforce Participation Rate stood at 33.5 per cent in October-December 2020, down from 34.2 per cent in the same period a year ago. It was 32.1 per cent in July-September 2020.

Unemployment data for urban areas is released quarterly based on current weekly status. This dataset differs from the Annual Report of Periodic Labour Force Survey, which covers both rural and urban areas.