JNU professor quits govt panel on statistics, cites reduced autonomy

CP Chandrasekhar, professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, said he has resigned from a new government panel set up to review the country’s economic statistical data.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) had constituted a Standing Committee on Statistics, chaired by former Chief Statistician of India Pronab Sen, to improve the quality of data amid criticism over the Centre’s handling of economic data.

“It is unfortunate that political pressures have reduced their [colleagues within the statistical system] autonomy now, and efforts to consolidate a well-designed system are being subverted. In these circumstances, I will not be able to serve on this Committee,” Chandrasekhar wrote in an email to the members of the panel.

He was part of a broad-based 28-member ‘Standing Committee on Economic Statistics’, headed by India’s first Chief Statistician Pronab Sen, which includes two other academicians who had in March 2019 signed a joint statement of 108 economists and social scientists that flagged concerns over “political interference” in influencing statistical data in India.

