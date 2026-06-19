Jio Platforms to file prospectus for mega IPO with Sebi today: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

“The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value,” Ambani said.

The much-awaited mega initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hit the market soon. The board of RIL on Friday cleared the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO, and it will be filed with market regulator Sebi on Friday itself, RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said.

The JIO IPO will be a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares.

“This is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders,” Ambani said while addressing the RIL annual general meeting. “Akash, Isha and Anant are heading the Jio IPO process and will lead the next generation of value creation opportunities in the future.”