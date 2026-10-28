As Jio Platforms makes Dalal Street debut, a list of top 5 companies by m-cap

Jio Platforms has become India’s second-most valuable company by market capitalisation after making a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The Reliance Industries-backed digital services company listed at Rs 1,358 a share, around 21.3% above its issue price of Rs 1,119, taking its market valuation to around Rs 12.50 lakh crore.
Jio Platforms now ranks behind Reliance Industries (RIL), which retained the top spot with a market capitalisation of Rs 15.89 lakh crore. The listing also pushed Jio Platforms ahead of Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in the market capitalisation rankings.
The debut is a milestone for the company, which operates Reliance’s digital services business, including its telecom venture Jio.
What are the top 5 companies?
According to the data shared by market indices, here’s a list of top five companies by market capitalisation:
Reliance Industries – Rs 15.89 lakh crore
Jio Platforms – Rs 12.50 lakh crore
Bharti Airtel – Rs 12.05 lakh crore
HDFC Bank – Rs 10.42 lakh crore
ICICI Bank – Rs 9.80 lakh crore
While Reliance remains the country’s largest listed firm, the parent company’s digital services vertical has made it to the second spot. Bharti Airtel is the second telecom in the top five, while HDFC and ICICI also make it to the list.
With Jio Platforms joining the listed companies under the Reliance umbrella, the group’s combined market capitalisation, with Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services, stands at around Rs 29.90 lakh crore, according to the figures provided.
Jio Financial Services has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1.37 lakh crore. The combined valuation puts the Reliance group ahead of the Tata and Adani groups in terms of market capitalisation.
The combined market capitalisation of Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms alone stood at around Rs 28.40 lakh crore during early trade.
Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. The issue was subscribed 22.19 times, with total demand across the public offering and anchor investor placement crossing Rs 7.4 lakh crore. Applications approached 1.39 crore.
The IPO, which opened on October 21 and closed on October 23, was priced in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share. It comprised a fresh issue of 27 crore shares.
The offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes on its opening day, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India, according to the figures provided.
Reliance Industries owns a 66.4% stake in Jio Platforms, which houses the group’s digital services business.