As Jio Platforms makes Dalal Street debut, a list of top 5 companies by m-cap

Jio Platforms has become India’s second-most valuable company by market capitalisation after making a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday. The Reliance Industries-backed digital services company listed at Rs 1,358 a share, around 21.3% above its issue price of Rs 1,119, taking its market valuation to around Rs 12.50 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms now ranks behind Reliance Industries (RIL), which retained the top spot with a market capitalisation of Rs 15.89 lakh crore. The listing also pushed Jio Platforms ahead of Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in the market capitalisation rankings.

The debut is a milestone for the company, which operates Reliance’s digital services business, including its telecom venture Jio.