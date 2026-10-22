Jio Platforms IPO: How to check subscription status, price band and other details

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 2.34 times. The shareholders’ quota was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees’ portion received 1.61 times subscription.
The three-day subscription of Jio Platforms Limited opened on October 21 (Wednesday) and will be closed on October 23 (Friday).
On BSE:
- Visit the official BSE website and open the Public Issues section.
- Find Jio Platforms Limited in the list of ongoing IPOs.
- Click on the bid details to check the subscription status of different investor categories, including retail investors, QIBs and NIIs.
On NSE:
- Visit the official NSE website and go to the IPO section.
- Find Jio Platforms Limited in the list of active IPOs.
- Open the bid details to view the subscription figures for different investor categories.
Jio Platforms IPO Price Band
Jio Platforms IPO has set a price band of Rs 1065 to Rs 1119 per equity share.
Jio Platforms IPO Lot Size
The Jio Platforms IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares.
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Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Date, Link
The Jio Platforms IPO is set to be finalised on October 26, 2026. The allotment status will be released online on the registrar’s official website, Kfin Technologies Limited. Besides, the allotment status will also be made available on the official websites of both exchanges i.e., NSE and BSE.
Jio Platforms IPO Face Value
Jio Platforms IPO’s face value is Rs 10 per share.
Jio Platforms IPO Listing Date
Jio Platforms’ shares are expected to be listed on October 28, 2026.
Jio Platforms IPO Book Running Lead Manager
The book running lead managers for Jio Platforms IPO are: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Private Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, Jeffries India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, UBS Securities India Private Limited, and 360 ONE WAM Limited.
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Jio Platforms IPO Sponsor Bank
ICICI Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, State Bank of India and Axis Bank Limited are the Sponsor Banks for Jio Platforms IPO.
(With inputs from PTI)