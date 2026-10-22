Jio Platforms IPO: How to check subscription status, price band and other details

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription Status: Know how to check the latest subscription figures, Jio IPO price band, lot size, minimum investment, allotment and listing dates.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 22, 2026 04:43 PM IST
The subscription window for the Jio Platforms IPO opened on Wednesday, October 21.The subscription window for the Jio Platforms IPO opened on Wednesday, October 21.
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Jio Platforms IPO subscription: The retail portion of Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday. According to exchange data, the IPO was subscribed 3.47 times overall by 11 am on Thursday, the second day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 2.34 times. The shareholders’ quota was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees’ portion received 1.61 times subscription.

The three-day subscription of Jio Platforms Limited opened on October 21 (Wednesday) and will be closed on October 23 (Friday).

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How to check Jio Platforms IPO subscription status

Investors can check the subscription status of the Jio Platforms IPO on the BSE and NSE websites by following these steps.

On BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website and open the Public Issues section.
  • Find Jio Platforms Limited in the list of ongoing IPOs.
  • Click on the bid details to check the subscription status of different investor categories, including retail investors, QIBs and NIIs.

On NSE:

  • Visit the official NSE website and go to the IPO section.
  • Find Jio Platforms Limited in the list of active IPOs.
  • Open the bid details to view the subscription figures for different investor categories.

Jio Platforms IPO Price Band

Jio Platforms IPO has set a price band of Rs 1065 to Rs 1119 per equity share.

Jio Platforms IPO Lot Size

The Jio Platforms IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares.

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Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Date, Link

The Jio Platforms IPO is set to be finalised on October 26, 2026. The allotment status will be released online on the registrar’s official website, Kfin Technologies Limited. Besides, the allotment status will also be made available on the official websites of both exchanges i.e., NSE and BSE.

Jio Platforms IPO Face Value

Jio Platforms IPO’s face value is Rs 10 per share.

Jio Platforms IPO Listing Date

Jio Platforms’ shares are expected to be listed on October 28, 2026.

Jio Platforms IPO Book Running Lead Manager

The book running lead managers for Jio Platforms IPO are: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Private Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, Jeffries India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, UBS Securities India Private Limited, and 360 ONE WAM Limited.

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Jio Platforms IPO Sponsor Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, State Bank of India and Axis Bank Limited are the Sponsor Banks for Jio Platforms IPO.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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