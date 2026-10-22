Jio Platforms IPO: How to check subscription status, price band and other details

Jio Platforms IPO subscription: The retail portion of Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) has been fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday. According to exchange data, the IPO was subscribed 3.47 times overall by 11 am on Thursday, the second day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 2.34 times. The shareholders’ quota was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees’ portion received 1.61 times subscription.

The three-day subscription of Jio Platforms Limited opened on October 21 (Wednesday) and will be closed on October 23 (Friday).

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

How to check Jio Platforms IPO subscription status

Investors can check the subscription status of the Jio Platforms IPO on the BSE and NSE websites by following these steps.