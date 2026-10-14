Jio mega IPO to hit market on Oct 21, price band at Rs 1,065-1,119

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecom business of Reliance Industries Ltd, is set to enter the capital market with a mega public offer on October 21. The issue will be open for subscription till October 23.

The IPO is expected to mobilise about Rs 37,700 crore, or close to $4 billion.

Among large IPOs, Hyundai had raised Rs 27,870 crore through its IPO in October 2024, surpassing the Rs 21,008-crore issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in 2022. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) mobilised Rs 22,561 crore through an offer for sale recently.

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Other landmark offerings include Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore IPO in 2021 and Coal India’s Rs 15,475 crore issue in 2010. Reliance Power raised around Rs 11,500 crore through its 2008 IPO.