Jio mega IPO to hit market on Oct 21, price band at Rs 1,065-1,119

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecom business of Reliance Industries Ltd, is set to enter the capital market with a mega public offer on October 21. The issue will be open for subscription till October 23.
The IPO is expected to mobilise about Rs 37,700 crore, or close to $4 billion.
Among large IPOs, Hyundai had raised Rs 27,870 crore through its IPO in October 2024, surpassing the Rs 21,008-crore issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in 2022. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) mobilised Rs 22,561 crore through an offer for sale recently.
Other landmark offerings include Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore IPO in 2021 and Coal India’s Rs 15,475 crore issue in 2010. Reliance Power raised around Rs 11,500 crore through its 2008 IPO.
The company has fixed the price band for the much-awaited IPO at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share, valuing the company at around Rs 9.8 lakh crore at the lower end of the price range and over Rs 11 crore at the upper range.
This will make Jio the third or fourth largest listed company in terms of valuation.
RIL, the parent of Jio, has a market valuation of Rs 15.91 lakh crore, Bharti Airtel Rs 11.22 lakh crore, HDFC Bank Rs 10.95 lakh crore and ICICI Bank Rs 9.61 lakh crore.
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The public offer of Jio, which will be India’s biggest, is a fresh issue sale of 27 crore shares.
The company has filed its red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (ROC).
The offer includes reservation of equity shares of Jio Platforms for eligible employees worth up to Rs 500 crore. For the eligible shareholders of Reliance, including individuals and Hindu undivided families, the reservation is up to Rs 2,500 crore.
Of the issue proceeds, Rs 27,500 crore will be utilised to repay debt and the balance will be used for general corporate purposes not exceeding 25% of the proceeds.
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RIL holds 66.43% stake in JPL while Meta Platforms of the US, founded by Mark Zuckerberg, has 9.98% and Google 7.73%.
Not less than 35% of the net issue will be available for allocation to retail individual investors, according to the DRHP.
The proposed IPO of Jio Platforms has been one of the most closely watched developments in India’s capital markets, largely because of the company’s dominant position in telecommunications and its rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.
Since its launch in 2016, Jio transformed the Indian telecom sector through aggressive pricing, widespread 4G and 5G adoption and large-scale investments in network infrastructure.
Jio has over 524 million subscribers across India.
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Jio’s network leadership in 5G continued to attract subscribers with a total 5G subscriber base reaching 268 million as of March 2026. Customer engagement also remains robust with 5G now accounting for 55% of total wireless traffic, the company said.
Jio Platforms attracted billions of dollars in investments from global technology majors like Meta Platform, Google and Intel in 2020.
The fundraising exercise brought in strategic investors who valued the business at levels that placed it among India’s most valuable unlisted companies. Meta invested $ 5.7 billion to acquire its 9.98 per cent stake in Jio in 2020.