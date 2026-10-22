Retail portion of Jio Platforms’ IPO fully subscribed

The retail portion of Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213-crore IPO was fully subscribed within two hours on Day 2, with overall subscription reaching 3.47 times by 11:00 am.

By: PTI
1 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 12:31 PM IST
jio platformJio Platforms IPO retail portion fully subscribed within two hours on Day 2. (Source: Instagram/ reliancejio)
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The retail portion of Jio Platforms‘ initial public offering has been fully subscribed, within two hours into the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to BSE data.

By 11:00 am, the retail individual investors category got fully subscribed.

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand at 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 2.34 times. The shareholders’ portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees’ quota saw 1.61 times subscription.

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Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times at 11:00 am on Day 2, the exchange data showed.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the IPO, Jio Platforms Ltd’s Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India, with investors placing bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm.

The offering will remain open until October 23.

 

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