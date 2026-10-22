Retail portion of Jio Platforms’ IPO fully subscribed

The retail portion of Jio Platforms‘ initial public offering has been fully subscribed, within two hours into the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to BSE data.

By 11:00 am, the retail individual investors category got fully subscribed.

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand at 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 2.34 times. The shareholders’ portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees’ quota saw 1.61 times subscription.

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Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times at 11:00 am on Day 2, the exchange data showed.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the IPO, Jio Platforms Ltd’s Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India, with investors placing bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm.