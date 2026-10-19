Jio IPO anchor book draws Rs 2.5 lakh cr in demand; BlackRock, Fidelity among investors

Jio Platforms Ltd’s much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) has drawn unprecedented institutional interest, with demand for its Rs 8,110-crore anchor book exceeding 30 times the amount on offer and aggregate institutional demand touching nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The strong response from global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds comes ahead of the October 21 opening of the IPO of Reliance group’s telecom and digital services arm. The issue will close on October 23.

At the upper-end of the price band of Rs 1,119 per share, Jio Platforms is expected to raise Rs 30,213 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, making it the country’s largest IPO to date. The price band is Rs 1,065-1,119 per share.