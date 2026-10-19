Jio IPO anchor book draws Rs 2.5 lakh cr in demand; BlackRock, Fidelity among investors

Jio Platforms Ltd’s much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) has drawn unprecedented institutional interest, with demand for its Rs 8,110-crore anchor book exceeding 30 times the amount on offer and aggregate institutional demand touching nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore.
The strong response from global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds comes ahead of the October 21 opening of the IPO of Reliance group’s telecom and digital services arm. The issue will close on October 23.
At the upper-end of the price band of Rs 1,119 per share, Jio Platforms is expected to raise Rs 30,213 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, making it the country’s largest IPO to date. The price band is Rs 1,065-1,119 per share.
The institutional interest is understood to span some of the world’s largest investment firms, including BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, T Rowe Price, Schroders, JPMorgan Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, Invesco, and Janus Henderson.
Prominent sovereign wealth funds that have shown interest include Singapore’s GIC, Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Qatar Investment Authority. The breadth of interest underscores the scale of investor attention surrounding the listing of one of India’s largest digital businesses.
Retail and employee quotas
The IPO has earmarked at least 35% of the net issue for retail individual investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus. Eligible employees have been allocated shares worth up to Rs 500 crore, while eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries have a separate reservation of Rs 2,500 crore.
The employee reservation and discount are intended to facilitate participation by the company’s workforce. Reliance Industries had reached out to employees across its group companies to encourage them to consider investing in the Jio issue. The group had also brought forward October salary payments, giving employees access to funds ahead of the offering.
The retail portion will be closely watched given the size of the offering and the minimum investment required. At the upper end of the price band, a lot of 12 shares costs Rs 13,428 before applicable charges. Employees are being offered a discount of Rs 54 per share.
Jio Platforms plans to use Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay debt, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes. The listing is expected to give public-market investors an opportunity to participate directly in the telecom and digital services business, which has expanded since its launch in 2016.
Jio had 533.3 million subscribers as of June 2026, while its average revenue per user rose from Rs 181.7 in FY24 to Rs 215.6 in the first quarter of FY27. Analysts have identified 5G adoption, home broadband, artificial intelligence and enterprise digital services as potential growth drivers.
The IPO is expected to surpass Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,859-crore offering in 2024, setting a new record for fundraising through a public issue in India. The shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on October 28.