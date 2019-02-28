Toggle Menu
Jet Airways shares plunge over 6% after company grounds 7 more planeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/jet-airways-shares-plunge-over-6-after-company-grounds-7-more-planes-5604625/

Jet Airways shares plunge over 6% after company grounds 7 more planes

So far this month, as many as 13 planes of the company have been grounded on account of non-payment of rentals to lessors.

Jet Airways shares plunge over 6% after company grounds 7 more planes
Faced with acute financial woes, the airline is looking to restructure its debt as well as raise funds. (File Photo)

Shares of Jet Airways fell by over 6 per cent Thursday after the company said seven more aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Shares of the company dropped 6.15 per cent to Rs 211 on BSE. On NSE, the shares slumped 6.30 per cent to Rs 210.15.

Explained: Why Jet Airways will be sold for Re 1

So far this month, as many as 13 planes of the company have been grounded on account of non-payment of rentals to lessors.

In a filing to the stock exchanges Wednesday, the full-service airline said “an additional seven aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements”.

Faced with acute financial woes, the airline is looking to restructure its debt as well as raise funds.

Advertising

On February 23, the airline said two planes had been grounded. This followed an announcement made to stock exchanges on February 7 that it had grounded four of its aircraft on account of non-payment of lease rentals.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sensex, Nifty open positive despite India-Pak tensions
2 Amid India-Pakistan faceoff, domestic airlines waive cancellation fees on select routes
3 Allahabad Bank to cut MCLR by 10 basis points