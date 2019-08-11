Jet Airways resolution: ‘Three offers for grounded Jet; Etihad Airways skips bidding’

Three entities have submitted expression of interest for the grounded Jet Airways, but Etihad Airways has not expressed any interest, sources said, which could prove to be a setback for the airline’s resolution process.

Saturday, August 10, was the last date for submission of EoIs for the resolution of the grounded carrier. Sources said that at least three expressions of interest (EoIs) have been received so far from interested applicants.

A Panama-based entity, Avantulo Group, is understood to be one of the parties that has submitted an EoI, sources said. Two private foreign equity companies have also expressed interest in taking over the grounded carrier.

Over the next few days, the resolution professional (RP) for Jet Airways will evaluate these bids and is expected to issue a provisional list of eligible applicants, if any, by August 13.

Etihad Airways refused to comment on the developments. It had been reported last week that the deadline for submission of EoIs had been extended to give Etihad more time to take a final call on Jet Airways.

Eligible resolution applicants have time till September 12 to submit their plans.

The final resolution plan for Jet Airways is expected to be submitted on September 27 before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its approval.

On June 20, the tribunal initiated insolvency proceedings against the airline following an application moved by the State Bank of India (SBI). In its order, the NCLT sought a speedy resolution for Jet Airways as it was considered a matter of “national importance”.

While passing the order, judge VP Singh urged that the resolution process should be completed within 90 days. Significantly, on the last date of the submission of EoIs, Jet Airways also informed the exchanges of its updated shareholding information for the quarter ended June 2019.

The shareholding pattern for the June quarter showed Naresh Goyal’s stake in the airline to have come down to 24.99 per cent from 51 per cent in the quarter ended March. It also stated that as on June, Etihad’s stake in Jet Airways remained unchanged at 24 per cent in the June quarter.

Jet Airways halted operations on April 17 after lenders refused to provide emergency funding. Since then, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has re-allocated the airline’s slots to other airlines on a temporary basis till October.