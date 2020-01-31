Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Weak private investment … as there is lack of clarity about long-term direction’

Jeffrey Sachs Jeffrey Sachs

Urging the Indian government to set clear and quantified long-term targets before making Budget plans to get away from the short-term political cycle to the longer-term development cycle, JEFFREY SACHS, economist and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said short-term measures cannot compete with long-term needs, if they lead to an unsustainable fiscal situation. Speaking with AANCHAL MAGAZINE and PRANAV MUKUL, he said India needs a clear narrative on where it’s going, what it’s going to look like in 10 years, what the growth sectors are, and what is the government’s priority. Edited excerpts:

India’s growth story has taken a hit. We have an upcoming budget, so should growth be the focus or sticking to budget targets?

Our economic policy should be oriented towards improving the common good. For India, that means continued improvements of basic public services, such as health and education as fundamental goals and addressing the growing environmental crisis, with massive air pollution, the water crisis and the climate change crisis.

The slow growth in many places in the world, including India, comes in part from a slowdown of private investment because there is a lack of clarity about the long-term direction. So when I emphasise the social services and the change of energy system because of the climate and the resilience of infrastructure, these would give much greater clarity to private investors as well. How to proceed, the direction of, for example, electrification, the building of the solar power in this country, the electrification of vehicles, and the development of battery supply chains, areas where the private sector should be involved. But because there isn’t clarity of public policy, we neither have the public investments nor the private investments. We have the same situation in the US actually where private investment is weak because the government makes no sense in its policies, it’s incoherent. Tax cuts and many benefits for the business sector are basically being pocketed as income that is not being spent on new investments by the business sector.

You had earlier said India needs a government that operates like a business and needs a timetable and proper agenda. Do you think that has happened in the last 5-6 years?

I think it’s probably happened less now than maybe during the first term. I don’t see the clear goals, timelines. The idea of the sustainable development goals is to set clear goals for 2030, clear timelines to achieve those goals, clear budgets to fund timelines, and clear metrics to assemble the evidence of being on track or off track. I don’t really see that happening in a number of areas right now. I don’t think it’s happening on environment, energy systems, water, health, education. We are in 2020, that’s a round number, start of the new decade. And I would say that the 10 years to 2030 should be viewed as a unit of time for purposes of public planning. I would urge the government set clear, monitored, quantified targets and then make clear budget plans for achieving them and use the 10-year time horizon for clarity and for getting away from the very short-term political cycle to the longer-term development cycle.

The India picture was one of being an exciting destination for global investors because of a large middle-income base and the high growth rates. But now major foreign investors like Vodafone are taking a step back. Do you think the policy mechanism is making India less attractive for global investors?

Right now, because of the policies of a number of governments, there is quite a significant decline in foreign investment taking place because people like Trump are trying to break globalisation. In India, some of the protectionist impulses are there. I mentioned the surprise last minute decision of India to not join RCEP . This is causing everybody to think — What should we do? The uncertainty with China is palpable, and will definitely also change the dynamics.

What’s lost right now is a clear narrative where we are going, what is indeed going to look like in 10-20 years; where are the growth sectors; where is the government’s priority; how is it leading the particular challenges. If those are clearly answered the outcomes will also include more investor confidence — both domestic and foreign.

Right now India is seeing continued social protests? Does that add to the uncertainty and how do global investors view it?

This is like what we’re viewing in the US. Actions being taken by government are causing deep discomfort to parts of society and creating animosity, distrust and social protest. These are detrimental to sustainable development and to the real challenges we face in the US. The Trump administration is anti-migrant and deeply racist in many ways. In India, it’s this situation of an extraordinarily diverse civilization, with people of so many ethnicities, religious traditions, backgrounds, which I believe is the strength of this civilization and should be championed.

I think what the protests are about is that this is a reaction against a very different view. In general, the world truly is diverse and when we pretend that it’s not diverse, we end up fighting each other and all of this particularism and ethnic politics. So it’s rather upsetting to me. We are in a time right now where dominant groups feel that they can load it over minority groups and we will not make it as a humanity with that point of view.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App