Jaypee to sell cement, power plants to Dalmia for Rs 5,666 cr

The Jaypee group has proposed to sell its clinker, cement and power plants to Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore in a bid to reduce its debt burden.

“Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has entered into a binding framework agreement for the acquisition of clinker, cement and power plants from Jaiprakash Associates Limited and its associate having total cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes (along with clinker capacity of 6.7 million tonnes and thermal power plants of 280MW),” Dalmia Bharat said in an exchange filing.

These plants are situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The agreement was signed with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and its associate company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. “The acquisition will enable Dalmia to expand its footprint into the central region and will represent a significant step towards realisation of its vision to emerge as a pan India cement company with a capacity of 75 million tonnes by FY27 and 110-130 million tonnes by FY31,” Dalmia said. The transaction is subject to due-diligence, receipt of the requisite statutory approvals and necessary compliances, including the approvals from lenders J JV partner of JAL and regulatory authorities.

Manoj Gaur, executive chairman of Jaiprakash Associates, said, “Jaiprakash Associates, the flagship company, has been taking steps to reduce its debt and repay to lenders and meet its commitments on a proactive basis. In this regard, JAL had divested more than 20 MTPA cement capacity in favour of UltraTech Cement Limited during 2014 and 2017, while selling its controlling stake of more than 2 MTPA cement capacity to Dalmia group in 2015.”

Jaiprakash Associates had reported total debt of Rs 28,648 crore as of the quarter ended September 2022, the company said in its exchange filing on October 7. The company executed the Master Restructuring Agreement on October 31, 2017 with 32 lenders. The Comprehensive Re-organization and Restructuring Plan for the company and Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd was duly approved by the Joint Lenders’ Forum on June 22, 2017, based on the recommendations of the Independent Evaluation Committee appointed by the Reserve Bank of lndia, envisaging bifurcation of the entire debt of the company into two parts — sustainable debt and other debt.

To repay the loans of lenders and concentrate in its other core areas of working, JAL has decided to divest from the cement business completely. “With the sale of cement capacity of 9.4 MTPA in favour of Dalmia Cement, we hope that having demonstrated its creditable working, JAL will further ‘cement’ its credentials of being a trustworthy organisation in the infrastructure segment of the country in times to come,” Gaur said. With a view to fulfil the commitment to reduce its debt, the group has already divested its various cement and power plants to other leading industrial groups of the country, it said.