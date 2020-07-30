scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Top News

Jaypee Infra minority shareholders approach NCLAT, seek modification of NBCC proposal

The minority shareholders have asked them NCLAT to either set aside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s decision approving NBCC’s resolution plan or modify it to the extent that the minority shareholders are allowed to exit the company by selling their shares at a fair market value.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2020 3:01:22 am
The minority shareholders have challenged the approval of the resolution plan of NBCC India. (File)

The corporate insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) is likely to be further delayed as a group of 30 minority shareholders of the company have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging the approval of plan of NBCC India.

The minority shareholders have challenged the approval of the resolution plan of NBCC India, alleging that the interests of the minority shareholders had been completely ignored, even though JIL had enough assets which could be liquidated to protect the investors’ interests.

The minority shareholders have asked them NCLAT to either set aside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s decision approving NBCC’s resolution plan or modify it to the extent that the minority shareholders are allowed to exit the company by selling their shares at a fair market value.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement