Jaypee Infra minority shareholders approach NCLAT, seek modification of NBCC proposal

The minority shareholders have challenged the approval of the resolution plan of NBCC India. (File) The minority shareholders have challenged the approval of the resolution plan of NBCC India. (File)

The corporate insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) is likely to be further delayed as a group of 30 minority shareholders of the company have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging the approval of plan of NBCC India.

The minority shareholders have challenged the approval of the resolution plan of NBCC India, alleging that the interests of the minority shareholders had been completely ignored, even though JIL had enough assets which could be liquidated to protect the investors’ interests.

The minority shareholders have asked them NCLAT to either set aside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s decision approving NBCC’s resolution plan or modify it to the extent that the minority shareholders are allowed to exit the company by selling their shares at a fair market value.

