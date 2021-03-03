Jay Chaudhry: The Indian-American who climbed 577 spots in Hurun Global Rich list

In a year marred by the pandemic, 62-year-old Indian-American Jay Chaudhry climbed 577 spots in Hurun Global Rich list 2021. He also featured in the list of top 10 richest Indians. According to the Hurun list, Chaudhry saw his net worth grow by 271% to $13 billion.

Chaudhry and his family own 45% of Nasdaq-listed Zscaler, which is currently worth $28 billion. While the pandemic has been blamed for ruining economies, it has, on the other hand, also catapulted companies like Zscaler to new highs.

For a world which has adapted to the work-from-home culture, Zscaler, which was founded in 2008, witnessed an unprecedented rise as it specialises in enabling secure digital transformation by rethinking traditional network security, and empowering enterprises to securely work from anywhere.

Zscaler had recently declared that its revenue for the second quarter had jumped by 55% to $157 million, pushing the firm to the top of Wall Street targets. “There is an accelerated market shift towards work from anywhere, which is the world Zscaler was built for,” he said after the company declared its latest quarterly earnings. The company has over 5,000 customers⁠— including more than 400 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies — and over 2,600 employees.

Speaking to the Tribune a few years ago, Chaudhry had said that he used to study under trees as his village Poonch in Himachal Pradesh did not have electricity then. “I used to walk nearly 4 km every day to attend my high school at Dhusara, the neighbouring village,” he had said during the interview.

The brainchild behind successful companies, like AirDefense, CipherTrust, CoreHarbor and Secure IT, Chaudhry, during an interaction with the Business Standard in 2019, had said, “My success so far has mainly been because I have very little attachment for money. My obsession is really to make sure that the internet and cloud are a safe place for everyone to do business.”