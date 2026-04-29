Jammu to Srinagar in under 5 hours: ‘All-weather’ Vande Bharat from May 2

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will on Thursday flag-off all-weather Vande Bharat Express train which will connect Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours and 50 minutes, fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir region.

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The premium chair-car train, which has been operating between Katra and Srinagar, will now run from Jammu Tawi station. The extension is also likely to pave the way for a direct train from New Delhi to Srinagar, a senior railway official said.

Along with this, the number of coaches of the train has also been increased from eight to 20.

Currently, two Vande Bharat chair car trains are operating between Srinagar and Katra — which is 45-km from Jammu.