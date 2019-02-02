It’s a Budget of desperation, won’t be implemented: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Union Budget was one of “desperation”, and that it would not be implemented as the present regime will not be in power after the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons at the Assembly, the chief minister said, “This Budget is an expiry budget. It is a budget of desperation. This will not be implemented as the present central government will not be in power. It has only one month’s time.”

Asserting that the country is going through an economic disaster following note ban and GST, the chief minister said, “This government has no moral authority or responsibility to place the Budget…when they will not be in power… After expiry, if you give medicine, is there any value? This is absolutely valueless.”

The chief minister also hit out at the Centre for ignoring farmers for five years and now “cheating” them by making pro-farmer announcements.

“They are so desperate politically. Why have not they done it in the last five years? Why did they not announce a single agenda for farmers till now? We have already done what they have announced for farmers. We have already started the Krishak Bandhu scheme for farmers, which provides a monetary benefit of Rs 5,000 per acre to each farmer. This is just a photocopy of our scheme. I would have been happy if they had done it earlier,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief pointed out that the Centre has curtailed budgetary allocations for several sectors including skill development. “They have given no extra money for MGNREGA. They have not increased budgetary allocation for rural development. They have decreased allocations for skill development, SC/ST allocation, vulnerable groups, Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala Yojna and Commerce and Industries sectors,” she said.

Advertising

Explained A war of welfare schemes and budgets The Mamata Banerjee government has consistently clashed with the Centre over credit for schemes that rely on joint funding — one of the few Opposition-run regimes to do so. Weeks after pulling out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the chief minister chose the day the Centre laid out its interim Budget to announce that her government would bear the entire cost of the farmers’ crop insurance scheme. With the West Bengal budget coming up soon, it is likely that Mamata will attempt to use some of her government’s measures to one-up a few of the Centre’s schemes.

She also termed the 59-minute MSME loan scheme as the “biggest scam in the country” and slammed the Centre for “data manipulation”.

Meanwhile, Mamata announced that her government will from now on bear the entire cost of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (crop insurance scheme). “We have taken a decision today that from now on we will bear the entire cost of the scheme. We have paid Rs 625 crore so far for this scheme. If we can pay for 80 per cent of the scheme, then we can pay for the remaining 20 per cent as well,” she said.