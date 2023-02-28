scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
IT Minister Chandrasekhar launches Grievance Appellate Committee

The Grievance Appellate Committee will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

IT Minister Rajeev ChandrasekharIT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the a grievance appellate panel mechanism. (File image)

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday launched a grievance appellate panel mechanism, that will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

The digital platform, Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), is a powerful tool for ensuring accountability of platforms to their users, Chandrasekhar told reporters.

“This is one more milestone in the evolving framework to ensure internet is open, safe and trusted,” he said.

IT rules had been strengthened in October to pave the way for formation of the Centre-appointed panels to settle often-ignored user grievances against the way social media platforms addressed their complaints regarding content and other matters.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 13:22 IST
