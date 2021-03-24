IT Min invites proposals from global cos for LCD, display tech

The applicants should in their preliminary project report also mention details of their proposed investment for the plant.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has floated an Expression of Interest for inviting global companies to set up fabrication, or FAB, units for making Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED), Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode, and Quantum Light Emitting Diode (QLED) based displays.

Companies or consortium of companies which have at least five years of experience in running a commercial display FAB unit and have the relevant intellectual property and technology can send in a preliminary project report detailing the proposed location, land, water, and power requirement, technology which they would use to fabricate the display, the capacity per month and other details to the IT Ministry by April 30.

