IT Min invites project proposals for research to improve critical domestic internet infrastructure

In an effort to further consolidate the development of indigenous technology as well as India’s position in the global internet market, the Internet Governance Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited project proposals for work in areas such as internet standards development, improving critical internet infrastructure of the country, and increasing India’s participation in the internet engineering task force.

The internet engineering task force is an open standards organisation comprised of network designers, operators, vendors, and researchers who voluntarily work on smooth operation of internet.

The project proposal can be submitted by scientists, engineers, technologists and faculty members working in universities, academic institutions, laboratories and other autonomous research and development organisations of the government which have such research facilities.

The project work proposal, MeitY said in a notice, can also include maintenance of stability, security and resilience of the internet domain name system in India.

This is the fourth such project launched by the Ministry which seeks to recognise and promote indigenous apps and services.

