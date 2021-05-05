IT hardware production linked incentive: Foxconn, Wistron, Dell, 16 others apply

Over the next four years, the scheme is expected to lead to production of about Rs 1,60,000 crore.

Dell and contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron and Flextronics are among the 19 companies that have filed their applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, notified on March 3, 2021.

The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 7,350 crore over four years, will provide financial incentives in the range of 4 per cent to 1 per cent on the net incremental sales over the base year (2019-20) for manufacturing laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and services.

As per an official statement, the electronics hardware manufacturing companies that have applied under category IT hardware companies are Dell, ICT (Wistron), Flextronics, Rising Stars Hi-Tech (Foxconn) and Lava. 14 companies have filed applications under the category domestic companies which include Dixon, Infopower (JV of Sahasra and MiTAC), Bhagwati (Micromax), Syrma, Orbic, Neolync, Optiemus, Netweb, VVDN, Smile Electronics, Panache Digilife, HLBS, RDP Workstations and Coconics.

Over the next four years, the scheme is expected to lead to production of about Rs 1,60,000 crore. Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the PLI scheme for IT hardware has been a huge success in terms of the applications received. —FE