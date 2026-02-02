IT boost: Budget offers tax certainty with safe harbour reforms

Identifying the tech services sector as a key driver in India’s developmental journey, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for IT services companies, as the sector faces heightened pressure from the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Budget proposes to club software development services, IT-enabled services (ITES), knowledge process outsourcing services and contract research and development services relating to software development under a single category of IT services with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5%.

Further, the threshold for availing safe harbour for IT services will be enhanced from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. Safe harbour for IT services shall be approved by an automated rule-driven process, and once applied by an IT services firm, the same safe harbour can be continued for a period of five years at a stretch.