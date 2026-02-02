IT boost: Budget offers tax certainty with safe harbour reforms

IT services industry’s key lobby group Nasscom welcomed the changes, and said they would “materially expand access to certainty mechanisms for routine cross-border IT service models”.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
2 min readUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 08:12 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouchFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch
Make us preferred source on Google

Identifying the tech services sector as a key driver in India’s developmental journey, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for IT services companies, as the sector faces heightened pressure from the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Budget proposes to club software development services, IT-enabled services (ITES), knowledge process outsourcing services and contract research and development services relating to software development under a single category of IT services with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5%.

Further, the threshold for availing safe harbour for IT services will be enhanced from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. Safe harbour for IT services shall be approved by an automated rule-driven process, and once applied by an IT services firm, the same safe harbour can be continued for a period of five years at a stretch.

Also Read | ExplainSpeaking: Making sense of the Budget, and what it means for the economy

Safe harbour taxation refers to provisions in tax laws that allow taxpayers to follow simplified, pre-defined rules, ensuring the tax authority will accept their declared transfer prices or tax liability without further audit or dispute.

IT services industry’s key lobby group Nasscom welcomed the changes, and said they would “materially expand access to certainty mechanisms for routine cross-border IT service models”.

“Importantly, the proposal to move safe harbour approvals to an automated, rule-driven process without examination by tax officers, along with the option to apply the same safe harbour for a continuous five-year period, represents a decisive shift away from process-heavy compliance towards clarity, predictability and trust-based governance. This can significantly reduce recurring transfer pricing friction for Global Capability Centres (GCC) as well as for other

Indian IT and IT-enabled services providers operating eligible related-party arrangements,” Nasscom
added.

Story continues below this ad

A unilateral Advanced Pricing Agreement process for IT services is proposed to be fast-tracked with an endeavour to conclude it within two years, which can be extended by six months on the taxpayer’s request.

The proposals come amid the recent Economic Surveys cautionary advice to the IT services sector.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement