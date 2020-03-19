IRDAI: No proportionate deduction for pharmacy, ICU, diagnostics, implants

“Insurers are also not permitted to apply proportionate deduction for ‘ICU charges’ as different categories of ICU are not there,” IRDAI said. (File Photo) “Insurers are also not permitted to apply proportionate deduction for ‘ICU charges’ as different categories of ICU are not there,” IRDAI said. (File Photo)

Insurance regulator IRDAI has said the cost of pharmacy, implants, medical devices and diagnostics should not be recovered towards proportionate deductions under ‘associate medical expenses’ while processing health insurance claims.

Insurers should not recover any expenses towards proportionate deductions other than the defined ‘associate medical expenses’ when a policyholder chooses a higher room category than the category that is eligible as per terms and conditions of the policy, IRDAI said. “Insurers are also not permitted to apply proportionate deduction for ‘ICU charges’ as different categories of ICU are not there,” IRDAI said.

“The following expenses are not allowed to be part of the definition of ‘associate medical expenses’ — cost of pharmacy, cost of implants and medical devices and cost of diagnostics,” IRDAI has proposed in its modified guidelines. As part of product design, insurers propose proportionate deductions of the associated medical expenses when a policyholder chooses a higher room category than the category that is eligible as per terms and conditions of the policy.

“Insurers should ensure that proportionate deductions are not applied in respect of the hospitals which do not follow differential billing based on the room category,” it said. Towards this, the policy conditions should be specified that the proportionate deduction would be applied only in case of a hospital that follows differential billing practice based on the room category occupied by a patient, it said.

