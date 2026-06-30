2 global players to buy ‘significant’ stakes in Indian insurance firms, approvals in

Foreign interest in India's insurance sector has increased after the FDI cap was raised to 100%, with IRDAI approving two proposals by global insurers (Image generated using AI)

Foreign interest has notably picked up since the Centre raised the FDI cap in the sector to 100%, said Ajay Seth, the chief of the country’s insurance regulator, which he said has already approved two applications by global players for picking up significant stakes in Indian general insurance companies.

“We have already given 2 licenses to general insurance. One was approved yesterday,” the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman said Tuesday.

Seth, however, did not divulge the identities of these two entities.

Also Read | Deepak Parekh bats for consolidation among PSU banks, higher FDI cap

“A lot more interest is coming on the general insurance side,” he added, speaking at an Insurance Awareness Committee event in Mumbai.