IRDAI defers Third Party Administrators’ listing proposal, plans uniform intermediary framework

3 min readUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 07:43 PM IST
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has deferred its proposal to allow the listing of Third Party Administrators (TPAs), opting instead to formulate a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the listing of all categories of insurance intermediaries.
The move comes after the insurance regulator reviewed feedback received from stakeholders on the proposed amendments to the regulatory framework governing TPAs. While the draft TPA regulations had contemplated provisions relating to the listing of TPAs on stock exchanges, IRDAI has now concluded that the issue requires a broader policy approach rather than a sector-specific solution.
According to the regulator, the question of whether insurance intermediaries should be allowed to access public markets is not confined to TPAs alone. Similar issues could arise in respect of other regulated entities operating within the insurance distribution ecosystem, including insurance brokers, corporate agents, web aggregators, insurance marketing firms and other intermediaries.
“Upon consideration of the feedback received, it has been felt appropriate to defer the proposed provisions relating to the listing of TPAs,” IRDAI said. The regulator added that it would examine the issue holistically with the objective of developing a uniform regulatory framework governing the listing of all categories of insurance intermediaries.
Common framework to bring clarity
The decision is expected to delay any immediate plans by TPAs to tap capital markets, but industry observers believe a common framework would bring greater regulatory clarity and ensure a level playing field across different classes of intermediaries.
TPAs play a critical role in India’s health insurance ecosystem by providing services such as claims processing, cashless hospitalisation, policyholder assistance and coordination between insurers and healthcare providers. Although they perform operational functions, TPAs are not insurance companies and are separately regulated by IRDAI.
As the country’s health insurance market has expanded rapidly over the past few years, several TPAs have grown significantly in scale and technology capabilities. Industry participants have argued that access to public markets could help them raise long-term capital, invest in digital infrastructure and improve service quality.
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However, listing also raises regulatory concerns relating to ownership, governance, public shareholding, disclosure standards and investor protection. Since many insurance intermediaries operate under similar regulatory principles, IRDAI appears keen to avoid creating different listing norms for different categories of entities.
Listing rules across intermediaries
The regulator’s decision suggests that any future policy on public listing will be aligned across the insurance intermediary ecosystem rather than being introduced in a piecemeal manner.
Market participants said a uniform framework could also reduce regulatory arbitrage and provide greater certainty to investors considering investments in insurance service providers. Such a framework is expected to address issues relating to eligibility criteria, minimum capital requirements, promoter shareholding, corporate governance standards and ongoing regulatory compliance for listed intermediaries.
However, no timeline has been indicated for the new framework by the IRDAI.
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Currently, only one TPA is listed on the Indian stock exchanges — Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd is listed on the NSE and BSE after its IPO in January 2024. It is India’s largest health insurance TPA by claims handled and services health insurers and corporate clients. The other major IRDAI-licensed TPAs such as MDIndia, Paramount Health Services, Vidal Health, FHPL, MedSave, Genins, Safeway and Good Health are privately held firms.