IRDA turns down Prem Watsa proposal to buy reinsurance firm

The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA) has rejected the proposal of India-born Canadian billionaire, Prem Watsa to acquire the two-year old reinsurance firm ITI Reinsurance from Sudhir Valia, an associate of Sun Pharma promoter Dilip Shanghvi.

The deal between the two parties was signed in June 2018 and Watsa’s Indian general insurance company, GO Digit, had approached the IRDA for the regulatory approval for the deal. However, the IRDA, after scrutinising the deal, has refused to give its stamp of approval due to some fundamental problems that violate the current regulations.

Though the IRDA is yet to inform both the parties and reveal the exact reason for rejecting the deal, sources said the insurance regulator’s decision has much to do with the fact that ITI Reinsurance hasn’t done any business in the last two years after obtaining a license in 2016 end and Valia’s deal with Watsa would have been just a trading of license’ which is not permitted under the regulations.

The total ITI Reinsurance deal value was equal to the net asset value plus a premium of Rs 13.1 crore. Valia’s

Investment Trust owns an 80 per cent stake in ITI Reinsurance and the subsidiary contributed Rs 425.4 crore to its net worth. This had put the total deal value for 100 per cent of ITI Reinsurance around Rs 545 crore ($79 million). Industry sources said though both the parties had signed the deal, there were no monetary transactions as yet between them as they were waiting for the IRDA’s approval. What Valia will do with the ITI Reinsurance after the IRDAI’s decision, is not known immediately. IRDAI will also not renew the license of the ITI Reinsurance now as the company hasn’t done any business for the last two years after getting the licence.

However, Watsa is likely to revive his old plan to float a new Indian reinsurance company in India, said an official.

Before deciding to buy out ITI Reinsurance from Valia, Watsa along with other Indian partners, who have floated Go Digit General Insurance, had formed a reinsurance company called Valueattics Re and had already started the processes to seek a license from the IRDA.

With a large kitty of cash, the India-born Canadian billionaire, having exposure in financial and infra sector, is currently looking for big opportunities in India. Fairfax India Holdings, owned by Prem Watsa, had received required regulatory approvals for Rs 1210 crore investment to acquire 51 per cent stake in Catholic Syrian Bank.

GO Digit General Insurance, floated by Watsa along with former senior official of Allianz Kamesh Goyal and other investors, is growing aggressively and has mobilised a premium of almost Rs 360 crore in the first eight months of the FY 2018-19. Watsa, CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings, who makes investment in India through his multiple group of companies, has tested a huge success in his Indian investment in recent times and wants to expand them further in many segments.