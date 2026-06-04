IRCTC reinforces its AI monitoring system to ensure hygiene and quality of food in trains

To maintain hygiene and quality of food supplied in trains, the IRCTC has expanded its AI-based monitoring system to more than 800 kitchens that prepare food for Indian Railways, using 2,394 cameras to bring down related complaints from passengers.

The AI-enabled system detects nine types of factors that are primarily responsible for unhygienic food in trains — hairnet compliance, transparent gloves detection, mopping, wiping, and presence of rodents, flies and cockroaches. IRCTC served about 60 crore meals in 2025-26 to train passengers.

“This system started around two-and-half years back and we are consistently expanding… bringing more kitchens and types of errors under this initiative. The cameras installed in the kitchens are supported by AI tools that quickly identify unhygienic practices and send alerts. The system can detect even an insect as small as 7-8 mm. As soon as it detects a problem, a message is sent to the kitchen manager concerned. If the issue is not resolved, it is escalated. Overall, action is taken against the person responsible within two hours,” said a senior IRCTC official involved in monitoring operations from the war room at the corporation’s headquarters in Delhi.