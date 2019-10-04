IRCTC public offering subscribed 112 times

Providing a boost to the government’s disinvestment plan, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp’s (IRCTC) initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 645 crore was subscribed nearly 112 times by the end of the book-running process, according to stock exchange data.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 108.79 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 354.52 times and retail investors was subscribed 14.65 times. The issue comprised an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each. Out of the total issue size, 1,60,000 equity shares are reserved for eligible employees.

The company is authorised by the railway ministry to offer railway tickets online, offer catering service and exclusively manufacture and supply packaged drinking water at railway stations and on trains in India.

“IRCTC IPO has evoked tremendous response from all the categories of investors, with the issue being subscribed more than 111 times. The issue, which divested 12.6 per cent of the government’s stake in the CPSE is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 645 crore. It is the 2nd CPSE to be listed this fiscal,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a tweet.

Overall, IRCTC has been the best PSU as well as the most successful IPO in the last two fiscals in terms of overall subscription where it leads in the QIB, NII and employee segments, analysts said. In retail category, RITES leads the PSU IPO league table.

A group of secretaries had recently cleared strategic sales in Bharat Petroleum Corp, BEML, Container Corporation of India and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). Stake sales in THDC India and Neepco, both power companies, have also been approved.