Iran vs Israel: Sworn enemies once operated secret oil joint venture
This led to a joint-venture between Israel and Iran in 1968 connecting the Red Sea port of Eilat and the Mediterranean port of Ashkelon. However, Iran and Israel shrouded their involvement via entities based in Liechtenstein and Panama, respectively.
Global oil prices are back in focus after the US and Israel attacked Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes that dragged the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman being dragged into the conflict. And yet, a lifetime ago, it was oil that brought Israel and Iran together to set up a secret joint venture.
The Six-Day War in 1967 and the closure of the Suez Canal by Egypt forced Israel to explore other oil import routes. At the same time, oil sellers such as Iran, also needed a different route as the Suez Canal remained shut till 1975. Around 12% of global trade and 30% of global container traffic goes through the Canal — the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia.
This led to a joint-venture between Israel and Iran in 1968 connecting the Red Sea port of Eilat and the Mediterranean port of Ashkelon. However, Iran and Israel shrouded their involvement via entities based in Liechtenstein and Panama, respectively.
But the 42-inch-wide and 254-km-long Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline did not evade detection. “Iran is the only likely source of substantial quantities of petroleum for the pipeline,” a declassified daily briefing dated April 25, 1968, given by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to then US President Lyndon Johnson said. “This petroleum will probably go mainly to Eastern Europe. A fleet of supertankers will unload at the deep-water facilities at Eilat; smaller tankers will load at Ashkelon. This will probably be a less costly route than oil carried via the cape (Cape of Good Hope) or even through the (Suez) canal.”
Just like the pipeline’s ownership, the sale of oil that flowed through it was also a secret, as buyers were wary of purchasing oil from any entity linked to Israel lest it anger the Arab countries.
“At the Iranian end of the trade, tankers would load oil from Iran in the Persian Gulf and the crew would tell port authorities that they were heading to ‘Gibraltar, for order’,” journalists Javier Blas and Jack Farchy wrote in their 2021 book, The World for Sale. “But the tankers would never appear in Gibraltar. Instead, they would sail in secret to Eilat, unload their oil, and reappear empty in Iran.” Meanwhile, Israel imposed a “complete blackout on reporting information about any vessel picking up crude at its ports to supply European customers, effectively keeping the whole flow in the shadows.”
Israel nationalised the project after the Iranian Revolution in 1979.
Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.
... Read More