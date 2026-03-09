Iran vs Israel: Sworn enemies once operated secret oil joint venture

Just like the pipeline’s ownership, the sale of oil that flowed through it was also a secret, as buyers were wary of purchasing oil from any entity linked to Israel lest it anger the Arab countries.

Global oil prices are back in focus after the US and Israel attacked Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes that dragged the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman being dragged into the conflict. And yet, a lifetime ago, it was oil that brought Israel and Iran together to set up a secret joint venture.

The Six-Day War in 1967 and the closure of the Suez Canal by Egypt forced Israel to explore other oil import routes. At the same time, oil sellers such as Iran, also needed a different route as the Suez Canal remained shut till 1975. Around 12% of global trade and 30% of global container traffic goes through the Canal — the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia.