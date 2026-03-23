Iran-US-Israel war: Oil prices surge amid escalating conflict; check petrol diesel prices in India

Brent crude futures surged was at $113.36 per barrel, whereas West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude was trading at $100.95 per barrel.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East, which severely impacted the global crude oil and feedstock supplies, kept the oil prices elevated, deepening concerns over growth and earnings outlook.

Brent crude futures surged was at $113.36 per barrel, whereas West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude was trading at $100.95 per barrel.

The Indian basket of crude surged to $156.29 a barrel, surpassing the benchmark Brent crude.

The prices of petrol, diesel and CNG remained relatively stable.

Petrol, diesel prices in India

As of Monday (Mar 23), the petrol prices stand at Rs 103.54 per litre, whereas diesel is at Rs 90.03 per litre.

The highest petrol price was recorded in Hyderabad at Rs 107.50, whereas the lowest Chandigarh at Rs 94.30.