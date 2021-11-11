Investor number in crypto mkt seems exaggerated: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday raised serious concern over the rapid growth of cryptocurrency business in India. The central bank has serious concerns around cryptocurrencies and feels these private virtual currencies can undermine macroeconomic and financial stability, Das said.

The RBI has given a detailed presentation to the government in this regard, which is getting worked upon, he said at an event organised by Business Standard.

He also expressed his doubts if the number of users and amount being bandied around by the crypto platforms are true. “I am not so sure about the numbers being quoted by crypto platforms. With a reasonable amount of confidence, I can say the number of investors in the crypto market seems to be exaggerated,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor said, adding that most of the buyers of cryptos in those platforms have anyway invested just between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

The RBI Governor’s comments follow the recent advertisement by cryptocurrencies about the size of the business in India. “Crores of Indians have invested over Rs 600,000 crore in crypto assets,” said an advertisement by a group of 13-members including Internet and Mobile Association of India, Blockchain & Crypto Assets Council’s (BACC), crypto exchanges and others that are part of crypto investment ecosystem in India.

The group also stated that they are committed to comply with BACC’s self-regulatory code of conduct and that they aim to bring secure and regulated access to crores of Indian investors.

In the past, Das has raised red flag over the cryptocurrency trade several times. “We have certain major concerns about cryptocurrencies. We have communicated them to the government. It is under consideration in the government and I do expect and I think sooner or later the government will take a call and if required Parliament also will consider and decide,” he had said earlier this year.