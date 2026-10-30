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Only 6-month extension for Invest India CEO as key decisions under scrutiny

Invest India is a not-for-profit company, set up under public-private partnership in 2009, and is overseen by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the C&I Ministry.

extension for Invest India CEO, Nivruti Rai, Invest India CEO under scrutiny, Invest India under scrutiny, Commerce and Industry Ministry. Indian express news, current affairsNivruti Rai (Linkedin)
Written by: Jay Mazoomdaar
5 min readNew DelhiOct 30, 2026 06:10 AM IST First published on: Oct 30, 2026 at 05:30 AM IST

On July 19, 2023, seven days after Intel India chief Nivruti Rai was appointed Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, the Commerce and Industry Ministry praised her in a press statement for her “illustrious 29 years at Intel as a global business and technology leader” and for having received “the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar”. She was given a three-year tenure.

Amid scrutiny by auditors, internal committees and senior officials of the Commerce and Industry (C&I) Ministry, Rai has received a “short-term interim extension of six months” until January 2027, sources in the government said. She continues to be the MD and CEO of Invest India until then.

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Jay Mazoomdaar

Jay Mazoomdaar is an investigative reporter focused on offshore finance, equitable ... Read More

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