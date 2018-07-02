Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case

Nirav Modi is wanted in connection with the PNB fraud case. (file photo) Nirav Modi is wanted in connection with the PNB fraud case. (file photo)

Interpol on Monday issued a Red Corner Notice against absconding jeweller Nirav Modi in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case. A Red Corner Notice mandates Interpol to arrest a fugitive after locating him. Nirav and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs Rs 13,500 crore. Last month, Interpol informed Indian authorities that Nirav had travelled four times between three countries as recently as March on a revoked passport.

The Indian Express first reported that Interpol, in a June 5 letter to Indian investigative agencies, said Nirav travelled between United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong on his Indian passport between March 15 and March 31. According to Interpol, he travelled four times on that passport — on March 15, March 28, March 30 and March 31.

The MEA revoked his passport on February 25 after he failed to respond to a show-cause asking him to explain why his passport should not be impounded or revoked.

Nirav, who fled the country in the first week of January, is currently in the United Kingdom. His presence was confirmed by members of a British delegation which visited India on June 11.

An RCN will help restrict travel by Nirav and Choksi using their Indian passports. If either of them is detected making such an attempt, Indian agencies will be alerted through Interpol. While it can restrict Nirav Modi within the UK, the RCN alone will not bring him back. For this, India will need to send a extradition request for the UK to start the process, once he is located or provisionally arrested. However, if the UK chooses to deport him, the two countries need not go through the elaborate procedures of extradition.

