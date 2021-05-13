International Advertising Association calls for empathy during the Covid-19 crisis

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) – a global industry body representing advertising agencies and media – has appealed to all segments of the industry to take a deep breath and deal with empathy during the hour of crisis amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The association has started a campaign that says, “the world needs a breather”. The campaign by the advertising industry body was created by the Madison BMB team of Rohan Joseph CD Copy, Vallabh Yeolekar CD Art, and CEO and CCO Raj Nair.

Speaking about the campaign IAA President Megha Tata said, “we are passing through an unprecedented crisis. There is pain and grief all around us. But as they say, extraordinary times need extraordinary responses. Corporates have responded with alacrity and fortitude to the call of the nation. Money and material is being raised to help those in need. Communication is being used, and will be used, to strike a chord of positivity.”

She added that the industry body is appealing to all stakeholders to deal with one another with a degree of sensitivity, understanding, empathy and kindness.

Nandini Dias, chairperson of IAA Leadership Awards Committee, said, “For three years now IAA through a well-managed campaign has been urging industry leaders to save lives by adopting flexi-timings. It evoked a very positive response. This time the challenges are different.”

Dias further added that “Our industry members at every level of the corporate ladder are facing unique challenges. And we believe this is the time to introspect, look within, and dip into the reserves of goodness that exist in all of us and create strong foundations for long term renewal.”