Government used President Kovind’s Budget Session address to lend credibility to false promises: Congress

Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind listed the government’s achievements while addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, the Congress on Thursday picked holes in it, arguing that the government tried to use his address to lend credibility to its “false promises”. It said the President’s address was a summary of “lame excuses” for the government’s “non-performance”.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma argued that while the government is making tall claims about employment generation, the President’s address did not have data or figures on the jobs created between 2014 to 2018. “This government has always come out with inflated data and figures… if jobs were indeed created, then the President’s address should have mentioned the number of jobs created in the last four years,” he said.

The Congress hit out at the government for claiming in the President’s address that demonetisation was a success and rooted out black money. Sharma said the RBI report has shown that 99.6 per cent of the demonetised notes had returned to the banking system. “Just 0.01 per cent of the notes perhaps did not return… demonetisation hit the economy and the people suffered…To call it a big success was nothing but an insult to the people,” he said.

Sharma’s party colleague and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel said, “It is a summary of lame excuses for non-performance and unrealistic promises.”