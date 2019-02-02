Interim Budget a ‘trailer’ for what will take India towards prosperity after polls: PM Narendra Modi

Exhorting that the interim Budget for 2019-20 will benefit all sections of the society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that it is merely a “trailer” of what will guide India towards prosperity after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In his remarks following the Budget presentation in Parliament, Modi said that more than 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in unorganised sector will benefit from the Budget, ading that poverty has been following at a record rate due to efforts of his government

“Our neo-middle class is rising and so are their dreams…interim Budget a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a televised statement. Speaking about the initiatives for farmers in the Budget, Modi said that while for years, several initiatives have been introduced for farmers, lot of farmers never came under the ambit of these schemes. He said that PM Kisan Nidhi was a historic step for farmer welfare that will help the farmers who have under 5 acres of land. Underlining the importance of safeguarding the interests of the unorganised sector, he said PM Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana will be of great help. This sector needed more safeguarding of their interests and the Budget for New India. has done so. Ayushman Bharat Yojana and social security schemes are also going to touch their lives, PM added.

Modi said it is essential to ensure the benefits of development reach all sections of society. “The budget will empower the poor, give a boost to the farmer and an impetus to the economic growth,” he said. In his statement, he thanked Arun Jaitley, undergoing treatment, and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for the budget. Till recently, Jaitley was handling the finance portfolio. Goyal now holds the additional charge of finance.