Interim budget 2019: Eye on votes… nothing for industry, says GCCI

Terming the interim budget as “populist”, the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), an apex body of MSMEs in the state, said the announcements made in the Parliament on Friday had “nothing for the industry” and were done keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“There is no announcement in the budget related to the industry. I think it is more of their (NDA Government’s) report card for the last 4.5 years and has highlighted their vision for the next 10 years. Whatever has been given in between, is populist; be it for farmers and the middle class. This has been done keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind,” said Jaimin Vasa, president of GCCI while addressing mediapersons after a budget-viewing session held at the chamber.

“Though we welcome the budget, something could have been done for MSMEs which are the backbone and growth engine of the country,” Vasa said. Pointing out the budget speech, which mentioned that “requirement of sourcing from SMEs by government enterprises has been increased to 25 per cent” of which “at least three per cent will be sourced from women-owned SMEs,” the GCCI president said, “These are old announcements, and currently they are not being implemented. Most of the benefits are taken away by agents of larger companies and genuine MSMEs are left out.” Vasa also said that certain proposals sent to the Government of India to be considered for the budget were left out in the interim budget speech.

The budget documents tabled in the Parliament on Friday talked about the implementation status of budget announcements made in 2018 with respect to GIFT City and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, among others. “A draft Bill is under preparation in consultation with all the stakeholders,” stated the document with regard to last year’s announcement to establish a unified authority for regulating all financial services in IFSCs at GIFT City campus in Gandhinagar.

Regarding the bullet train project, the budget documents stated the project “is as per schedule”. It went on to say that the “Ground survey has been completed. The process of land acquisition has been initiated. Standards & specification and alignment have been finalised. Out of the 26 tender packages for the project, 4 have been awarded, 8 will be awarded in 2018-19 and remaining 14 will be finalised in 2019-20.”

It also said that the main training institute for bullet train at Vadodara is targeted to become functional by December, 2020. “Land for the training institute has already been allotted and site clearance completed. The hostel building will be ready in phases in February and July 2019 and training of construction officers/supervisors is expected to commence in February, 2019,” it said.

Apart from GCCI, criticisms on the interim budget also came from Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). “We are disappointed that the demand for decrease in import duty of raw materials were not included in the budget. We hope that in declaration of the full budget after elections the gems and jewellery sector demands will be addressed,” Agrawal said.

Similarly with regard to health sector, Dr Vikram Shah, CMD, Shalby Limited (Shalby Hospitals, Ahmedabad), said, “I feel that the government should have taken some positive steps towards increasing the public healthcare expenditure as percentage of GDP from beyond one per cent, and announced some incentives to enable spread of modern healthcare and hospitals beyond the cities to smaller towns and villages.”