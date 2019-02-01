Piyush Goyal increases Defence budget to over Rs 3 lakh cr in 2019-20

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal increased defence budget to over Rs 3 lakh cr for the financial year 2019-20 in the budget presented in Lok Sabha on Friday. “For securing our border, the government increases Defence budget,” Goyal said during his Budget speech today.

Taking pot shots at the Congress, Goyal termed ‘One Rank One Pension’ as a longstanding demand of Indian armed forces for the past 40 years and said the Centre has managed to disburse Rs 35,000 crore to veterans so far. Further, Goyal announced a substantial hike in military service pay.

“We have already disbursed Rs 35,000 crore for our soldiers under ‘One Rank One Pension’, substantial hike in military service pay has been announced. Our soldiers are our pride and honour; ‘One Rank One Pension’, which was pending for the last 40 years, has been implemented by us,” Goyal stated during his Budget speech.

The acting finance minister further, promised to provide additional funds for defence if and when needed.

OROP for military veterans was one of the first public promises made by Narendra Modi in September 2013 after being declared the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. Simply put, OROP means that every soldier who retires in the same rank gets the same pension, irrespective of his date of retirement.