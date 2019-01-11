Inter-state trade kicks off at e-National Agriculture Market

The NDA government’s flagship programme electronic national agriculture market (e-NAM) has started inter-state trade on its platform, facilitating traders of one state to buy agricultural produce of a different state.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have allowed trading through the e-NAM platform following which farmers of Uttar Pradesh have been able to sell their vegetables such as tomato, potato, brinjal and cauliflower to traders outside the state, a government statement said. The e-NAM portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2016.

Even as the country’s annual production of agriculture and horticulture crops estimated at about 590 million tonne, the traded volume of agricultural produce on e-NAM was only 10.9 million tonne in 2017-18, though up from 5.5 million tonne a year earlier. The traded value rose to Rs 28,255 crore in last fiscal from Rs 13,274 crore in 2016-17, according to official data on the e-NAM portal. During April-December this fiscal, over 6 million tonne of commodities valued at about Rs 17,500 crore have been traded on it.

After the launch of inter-mandi trade within a state from August last year, the focus shifted to inter-state trading and with the signing of agreement between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments, actual transaction has happened, a government official said.

“Already eight states have allowed inter-mandi transaction on the e-NAM platform. The latest to join was Rajasthan while a few more states are expected to allow inter-mandi trade by March,” the official said. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are the other states where inter-mandi trade within the state has already commenced.

The Centre last month expanded the list of traded commodities on e-NAM to 114 from 90 earlier by including agriculture and horticulture produce like pineapple, papaya, pumpkin, jute and betel leaves.

“The very first inter-state transaction in tomatoes has been carried out between traders of Bareilly APMC of Uttar Pradesh and farmers of Haldwani APMC of Uttarakhand. Similarly, the inter-state transactions in potatoes, brinjal and cauliflower have also been carried out on e-NAM,” an official statement said. In all the cases, e-payments have been made through e-NAM portal, which helps farmers get better market access, more buyers and realise higher prices for their produce, it said.

The government has decided to integrate 415 mandis under the e-NAM platform by 2019-20 after covering 585 mandis in less than two years of its launch. This year, the government targets to add 200 mandis and next year the remaining 215 mandis will be linked with the e-NAM. The e-NAM portal has been managed by Small Farmers’ Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC).—FE