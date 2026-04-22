Integrate resilience in infra projects at design stage & not only after disaster: DEA Secretary

Resilience needs to be decided at the project design stage to ensure that investments are protected and communities remain safe, the secretary said.

At a time when the scale and nature of disaster risks are undergoing a fundamental shift, disaster resilience needs to be embedded in infrastructure projects at the project design stage itself and not necessarily only after the disaster, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur said on Wednesday.

Resilience needs to be treated not just as an afterthought but as a guiding principle for planning, procurement, financing and execution of an infrastructure project, she said.

“Over the past five decades, the number of disasters globally has increased nearly fivefold and annual losses to infrastructure… now run into hundreds of billions of dollars. For finance ministries and policymakers across the globe, it’s not just an environmental concern, it is fundamentally a development and a fiscal challenge. Every damaged road, disrupted power system, flooded urban network translates into lost growth, strained budgets and setbacks to livelihoods. The question, therefore, before us is no longer whether and on what scale the disaster would happen but whether our infrastructure is ready going forward or not,” the secretary said.