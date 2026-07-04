Insurance regulator IRDAI likely to tighten commission norms

Insurance distribution is widely regarded as one of the most fiercely competitive segments of the financial services industry.

The country’s insurance regulator, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), has proposed tighter transparency norms for insurance intermediaries, asking them to disclose commission earnings to the public and the regulator.

It is also considering a cap on commissions and bringing some order to the industry, according to insurance sources.

The move is aimed at improving disclosure standards and curbing rampant mis-selling while giving regulators, policyholders and other stakeholders a clearer picture of how intermediaries make their earnings in a segment where commission-driven competition is intense.

Insurance intermediaries include agents, brokers, corporate agents, banks, web aggregators and third-party administrators. In the life insurance segment, high commission adds to the cost of policies.